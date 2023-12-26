Emeka Ike Reacts As Yul Edochie Offers Advice To Him Over Controversy On Crashed Marriage With Emma

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has responded to his colleague, Yul Edochie, after offering advice to him regarding the controversies surrounding his crashed marriage with ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

Naija News reports that Emeka Ike gained more attention on social media after discussing his crashed marriage with Emma, during a recent interview.

His wife and first son, Micheal Ike, responded as they opened up about some of the alleged ill-treatment they received from the movie star before the union hit the rock.

Amidst the buzz online, Yul, in a lengthy Instagram post, encouraged Emeka Ike while bashing his critics, saying there is no perfect marriage.

He also explained how Emeka had inspired him as an actor and urged him to ignore the noise from his haters.

He wrote: “Good to have you back in the game, big bro. The Legendary Emeka Ike. @emekaikeofficial Odogwu! You’re one of the actors who inspired me to come up.

I’m a big fan of your work. We love you bro. Trust me, the people who love you are more than your haters. But the haters always make more noise. Ignore the noise.

“Don’t let nobody bring you down. Keep your head up Boss. Life will constantly try to pull you down. No gree. Nwanne kwechili. Nobody house good pass. Forget the romantic pictures you see couples post on social media,if people tell you their own family wahala you go run. Even the people wey dey interview your family people take am dey cash out, their own house no good.

“Your family matter no concern anybody. Who’s right or wrong no concern anybody. Na you and madam go settle that one. What matters to us your fans is to see you happy and doing that thing we love you for, which is your work. We dey with you big bro. Everything you ever lost, this is the time to get it back. Everything you ever dreamt of becoming, this is the time to go for it, with your work and your name.

“The name EMEKA IKE is crested by God. Nobody can bring you down except you. Never back down. Never stay down. No gree for anybody. The sky is your starting point. Soon we go jam for set again. We love you big bro. Kwechili Nwanne.”

Reacting to the post on Yul’s page, Emeka Ike wrote, “Odogwu Nwoke … l appreciate”

