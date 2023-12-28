Emeka Ike: ‘You Just Scarred Your Child By Letting Him Do That Interview’ – OAP Dotun

Nigerian media personality, Do2tun, has faulted a show host for interviewing a couple’s child amid parents’ drama.

Naija News reports that this comes after the recent controversy surrounding the marriage crash of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

The actor’s first son, Michael Ike, who also spoke in a recent interview, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

He recounted harsh things allegedly said to him by his father amid their complicated relationship.

However, Do2tun, in a post via X, frowned at the interviewer, stressing that kids should never get involved in a fight between parents.

He wrote, “You can fight but never involve the kids. if I were the interviewer, I won’t let the child on. I think in all we do, we need to apply a little more pressure when it comes to our ethics. I get it but I’ll rather she says it herself not through the child.

“When you involve kids as a weapon to fight your partner, you don’t love them. You will think anyone will grow up and be a better father or Mother doing that? no! You just scarred him by letting him do that interview. Fight dirty if you care to but don’t ever use the kids.

“They said “don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” great! but don’t use the child as the gun or knife in a fight”