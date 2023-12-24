‘You’re Really A Bad Mother’ – Nollywood Actress, Uche Ebere Knocks Emeka Ike’s Ex-wife, Emma

A Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has slammed Suzanne Emma, the ex-wife of her colleague, Emeka Ike, for allowing their son, Micheal Ike, to interfere in their marriage fight.

Naija News reported that the movie star, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, faced challenges in his marriage, and encountered conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.

Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

According to the actor, he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted his downfall.

The movie star said Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, adding he came back to an empty house.

However, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, stressing while she was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat their son, Emeka Ike scolded and physically assaulted her.

Michael Ike, who also spoke to Chude, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

Commenting via an Instagram blog, Ebere said Emma is an evil woman, stressing that allowing their son to grant an interview over issues with her ex-husband would backfire in the future.

Story continues below advertisement



She wrote: “You’re really a bad mother for bringing your son out for interviewing to prove what exactly, hmmm, see how you all are washing your dirty clothes in public, tufiaka you’re destroying these children and when it will backfire, it will be deadly, but God forbid, and the little champ really need wisdom and prayers cos he’s gonna be a father too, don’t use your hand to bring a curse on your life and future. Omu nkwa ga emesi fu ife igu nkwu fulu.”