Why Niger Delta Militants Are Not Kidnapping Their People – Gumi

A Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said Niger Delta militants aren’t kidnapping their families and members of their communities because they are all armed in the creeks.

Gumi said bandits, who are mostly herdsmen, are kidnapping their families and members of their communities in the North because they believe that they are conspiring with security agents to fight them.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nigeria Info FM, the controversial cleric said bandits are marginalised Nigerians, who have no access to education, health, good water, or other social amenities.

Gumi said the federal government must grant bandits amnesty just like the Umaru Yar’Adua administration did for the militants in the Niger Delta region for peace to return to the North.

The controversial cleric reiterated that bandits are also fighting for a cause like militants who were angry because the government neglected their oil-rich region, where the country generates the bulk of its revenue.

Gumi said: “The reason is because they are all armed; they are all armed in the creeks.”

Security Agents Are Aware Of Bandits’ Hideouts, They Accompany Me For Negotiations – Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, in a revealing interview on Nigeria Info FM, stated that security forces are aware of the hideouts used by bandits in the northern regions of Nigeria.

Gumi, known for his controversial views, disclosed that these agents had accompanied him on missions to negotiate with the bandits, suggesting an intricate knowledge of their operations and locations.