Ohanaeze Reacts As Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Request

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which denied the bail request of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Justice Binta Nyako, on Tuesday, denied Kanu’s bail application and ordered an accelerated hearing of the Federal Government’s seven-count charge against the IPOB leader.

However, the case was adjourned until April 17, 2024, and he was transferred to the custody of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Reacting in a statement issued by its National Spokesperson, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze advised supporters of the IPOB leader and Nigerian youths to be patient.

Ohanaeze also urged Kanu’s followers to avoid any act that would lead to the destruction of life and property, saying the IPOB leader does not support arson or bloodshed.

The statement stated, “Today, Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, the Federal High Court Abuja deliberated on the case of our Son and Brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Nigerian youths expected that he would be granted bail after spending several months in incarceration. This case has been adjourned until 17 April 2024.

“I wish to appeal to all Nigerian Youths to exercise some patience and avoid any act that would lead to the destruction of life and property. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it very clear on many occasions that he will not support any act of arson or bloodshed.

“We trust in the divine providence of almighty God, and by God’s grace, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be free from incarceration very soon. I appeal to everyone to be patient.”