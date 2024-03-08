Hardship: Let Women Lead Your Economic Recovery Efforts – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Charges Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint women to lead the nation towards economic recovery.

Naija News reports that Ohanaeze in a statement released on Friday suggested that a female Nigerian economist with international expertise can keep the country from impending tragedy.

According to Ohanaeze’s factional secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, women are disproportionately impacted by the current economic downturn.

The statement read, “The harsh reality on the ground paints a dire picture: Nigerian women are disproportionately impacted by the ongoing crisis. The lack of accessible healthcare facilities has led to an alarming rise in maternal mortality rates. Inflation rates have crushed the dreams of small and medium businesses run by market women, while pervasive hunger has made it a daunting task for mothers to feed their children or afford their education costs.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo makes an impassioned plea to President Tinubu to avert Nigeria’s total collapse. The current economic team is struggling to find solutions, and the deep-rooted damage cannot be fixed by their efforts alone. Only a globally experienced Nigerian female economist can steer Nigeria away from the brink of disaster and offer a glimmer of hope in the tumultuous economic landscape.

“Ohanaeze emphasizes the bitter truth that Nigerian women have little cause for celebration compared to their global counterparts thriving in prosperous economies.

“The call to action is clear: President Tinubu must make tough decisions, including overhauling his economic team. The blame isn’t solely on the federal level; state governors also shoulder responsibility for Nigeria’s economic woes. Immediate intervention is crucial at all governance levels to prevent further suffering among women, children and youth.”