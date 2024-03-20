Labour Party Suspends Enugu Youth Leader

The Labour Party (LP) has suspended the Youth Leader for Obimo/Ikwoka Ward Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State, Onyekachi Philip Ugwu.

Naija News understands that this decision was made after the Ward Executive Committee and party stakeholders passed a vote of no confidence against him.

A statement released on Wednesday, signed by the Labour Party ward Chairman, Ozor Chigbogu, and Secretary, Sabastine Ugwuoke, confirmed the suspension.

The party accused Ugwu of engaging in anti-party activities and other suspicious actions that are detrimental to the reputation and values of the Labour Party.

The letter also instructed Ugwu to hand over all party belongings within the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, he was warned not to present himself as the Party Youth Leader until the disciplinary committee makes its recommendation.

Details of the suspension letter read:

“VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE AND SUSPENSION OF MR UGWU ONYEKACHI PHILIP AS A MEMBER AND YOUTH LEADER OF THE LABOUR PARTY OBIMO IKWOKA WARD

“This is to communicate you the decision of the Ward Executive Committee and stakeholders of Labour Party in Obimo/Ikwoka on your suspension as a member and Youth Leader in the ward.

The resolution for your suspension follows after the consideration and deliberation on your engagement in anti-party activities and other suspicious activities that are detrimental to the reputation and values of the party.

“By this notice, you are required to submit all party items in your custody to the Chairman within the next 48 hours and cease to parade yourself as the Party Youth Leader, pending the recommendation of the disciplinary committee.

“We expect your full compliance in this matter. If you have any question or concern, please do not hesitate to contact the party leadership.

Sincerely.”