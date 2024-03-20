D’Tigress Of Nigeria Paired In Group B At 2024 Paris Olympics

Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will face challenges, as they have been paired with arguably the toughest group at the 2024 Paris Olympics basketball event.

D’Tigress have found themselves in Group B of the event alongside the hosts France, Australia, and Canada.

This is according to the draw, which took place at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland, on Tuesday, March 19. The draw was anchored by basketball icons Penny Taylor and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Ahead of the draw, the world basketball governing body, FIBA, explained that the draw would be done in line with the placement of the teams in world rankings and the teams’ geographical considerations.

To achieve a fair draw, FIBA divided the 12 women’s teams that qualified for the basketball event at the Olympics into four pots. There was at least one European team or at most two European teams in each pot.

Other continents, such as America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, have at most one team in each of the pots.

The Nigerian women’s team, who are the sole representatives of Africa at the event, found themselves in Pot 4, which featured Puerto Rico and Germany.

Below is the complete draw for the Women’s Basketball event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France:

Group A – Serbia, Spain, China and Puerto Rico.

Group B – Nigeria, France, Australia, and Canada.

Group C – Germany, Japan, and Belgium.

The Basketball event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille from July 29 to August 11, 2024.

Note that the first two teams in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament, while the best two third-place teams also have a chance of qualifying.