D’Tigress Qualify For 2024 Summer Olympics Despite Losing To USA

The Nigerian women’s basketball team D’Tigress have booked their place in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The D’Tigress booked their place in the Olympics game on Friday, February 9, during the ongoing 2024 Olympics qualification tournament in Belgium.

In their first game during the qualification series, they defeated their African competitors, Senegal, 72–65 which gave them a chance of qualifying.

Unfortunately, in their second qualification game on Friday, they met with the United States women’s national team who are the current world champions. As expected, it was a very one-sided encounter that ended in a humiliating 100-46 defeat for the D’Tigress.

Things turned around for the Nigerian team when Senegal also failed to defeat Belgium. Hence, Senegal’s second successive defeat in the qualification series gifted the D’Tigress a direct ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

This means that their last qualification game against Belgium at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday is inconsequential as the Nigerian side has already booked themselves a place in the Olympics.

This will make it the third time the Nigerian women’s basketball team will be playing in the Olympics. They participated in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Note that the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11.