Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Hails Luis Enrique Amidst Xavi’s Exit

FC Barcelona sporting director, Deco, seems to be eyeing the return of coach Luis Enrique to the club at the end of this season.

Deco played at FC Barcelona between 2004 and 2008 and was appointed the sporting director of the club on August 16, 2023.

One of the biggest issues Deco has to resolve is to find a new manager for Barcelona because the club’s current coach, Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will end his reign at the club at the end of this season.

Hence, FC Barcelona are making efforts to find Xavi’s successor and it is looking like Luis Enrique could return to the club as manager.

Recall that Enrique played at FC Barcelona from 1996 and 2004. He returned to FC Barcelona as a coach in 2014 and left in 2017 after winning two La Liga, three Copa del Rey, and one UEFA Champions League title.

He is currently the coach of Paris Saint Germain and he is leading the club to a French Ligue 1 title in the 2023-2024 season. They are also in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

According to quotes shared by transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, Deco has described Luis Enrique as the kind of coach that can handle any big team. The retired Portuguese footballer also described the 53-year-old Spanish tactician as a “top coach and a top person”.

Deco said, “I really like Luis Enrique. He is a reference, a top person, and a top coach. He can manage important groups, he’s a really top coach.”