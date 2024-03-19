Tribute To Fallen Heroes: Army Begins Three-Day Mourning, Flags Fly At Half-Mast

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) began a three-day national mourning period on Monday to commemorate the 17 soldiers who were killed by angry youths in Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the soldiers who were deployed on a “peaceful and mediatory mission” were killed during a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Among the deceased are Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Hassan Ali, the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion Oleh, Major Gembu Shafa, the JTF Commander in Bomadi, along with another Major and a Captain, making up the total of 17 killed.

To commemorate the lives of heroic personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation, flags will be flown at half-mast across all military installations nationwide, symbolizing respect and mourning.

According to sources, a communication has been dispatched to the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force conveying this instruction.

The source said, “A directive has been issued by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa to the three Services to that effect.

“From Monday March 18, 2024, up till March 20, 2024, all colours, (flags) are to be flown at half-mast in honour of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) personnel Killed In Action (KIA).”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has warned the Okuama community in Delta State that they should brace themselves for the full force of legal repercussions.