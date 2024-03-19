‘Stop Displaying Rascality’ – CRPP Knocks Obaseki, Edo Assembly Over Shaibu’s Impeachment Plot

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties, Edo State chapter, has berated the state House of Assembly and Governor Godwin Obaseki over the impeachment move against the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reports that the assembly had ordered the Chief Judge, Daniel Okungbowa, to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Shaibu.

Reacting to this, the CRPP Chairman, Samson Isibor, in a statement on Tuesday, urged the House of Assembly and Obaseki to jettison the impeachment move against Shaibu.

CRPP added that Shaibu is innocent of the accusations levelled against him, but it is a case of witch-hunting and political victimisation by Obaseki.

The statement read, “The CRPP was surprised that despite interventions of well-meaning Nigerians, including highly respected religious leaders and political leaders, appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly members and leadership to exercise restraint and jettison their planned impeachment of the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, they are unperturbed and still going ahead to carry out their unpopular move to impeach the deputy governor.

“The assembly failed to realise that the case is not a personal issue, Those who live in a glass house must not throw stones. If they believe in justice and fair play, they should gladly honour the court summons and present their allegations against the deputy governor in an open court instead of displaying rascality. A clean mind fears no accusation.

“We had earlier affirmed the innocence of the deputy governor of any accusation level against him, rather it was witch-hunting and political victimisation of the highest order by Governor Obaseki because his deputy dared come out to exercise his constitutional right to be voted for.

“As we’ve said earlier, nobody has the right to stop anybody from exercising his/her constitutional right to participate in any election, Obaseki has no power to stop his deputy from voting or being voted for.

“Almost eight years now, we have not experienced good governance in Edo State, while infrastructural developments throughout the state are lacking.

“Insecurity is on the high side, herdsmen kidnap daily, cost of living is becoming unbearable and these are issues the governor should be tackling instead of embarking on selfish impeachment move.”