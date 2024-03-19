‘Political Hustler With Hare-brained Ideas’ – Tinubu Support Group Blasts Atiku Over Comment On Budget Padding

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over comment on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

Naija News reports that Atiku had reacted to accusations of budget padding against the Senate, expressing concern about its impact on the credibility of the 2024 Appropriation Act, which is crucial for national planning.

He highlighted a fiscal policy group’s findings of purported transparency issues within the Act.

However, TMSG Chairman, Jesutega Onokpasa, in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, March 19, said the recent press releases from Atiku reflect his inner frustration with President Bola Tinubu’s swift success.

He highlighted Abubakar’s involvement in various national matters to maintain political relevance for a potential future presidential bid.

He said, “While it is his fundamental right to offer his views in a bid to trade tackle and test President Bola Tinubu-led government in the market place of ideas, he betrays reason and stands logic on its head with hollow, irrational and poorly-researched so-called solutions.

“And as informed, Nigerians still rate him for who he is- a political hustler with ill-digested, hare-brained ideas- he has added another by mooning around the National Assembly, specifically at the Senate where one of their own erred.

“A scrutiny of the vice president’s recent rapid press releases revealed his inner frustrations and perspiration in the face of silent successes as a result of major interventions by the Federal Government confirmed recently by leading local investors and global financial institutions such as Moody and Goldman Sachs.

“It is not the President’s fault that the recent foiled coup in the Senate did not only nail its ring leader, Senator Abdul Ningi but blew in their faces in broad daylight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the fate that befell Abdul Ningi and his co-travelers was foretold and avoidable.”