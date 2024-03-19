Popular Nollywood Producer, Andy Best Is Dead

A celebrated Nollywood producer, Ikechukwu Nnadi, widely known as Andy Best, has reportedly succumbed to a prolonged illness.

The esteemed filmmaker’s death was confirmed on Tuesday at a private clinic in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The loss of Andy Best, a pivotal figure in the Nollywood scene, has sent shockwaves through the film community and beyond.

His contributions to the Nigerian movie industry have been significant, with a career that has inspired many and fostered the growth of Nollywood.

Seun Oloketuyi, the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, took to Instagram to express sorrow over Nnadi’s passing, marking the end of an era in the Nigerian film industry.

Oloketuyi’s tribute reflects the deep sense of loss felt by colleagues and fans alike, who revered Nnadi not only for his cinematic creations but also for his mentorship and advocacy for the arts.

He wrote, “Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.

“He died in an Owerri hospital today.”

Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production and was behind the production of famous movies, including Lion of Africa, White Poison, My Father’s Cup, and many more.

He hailed from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Meanwhile, his remains have been deposited at the Aladinma Mortuary in Owerri.