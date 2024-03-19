Edo: Ogie Emerges As Ighodalo’s Running Mate, APC Members Set To Join PDP

Several members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the latter’s recent announcement of Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, as the running mate to its Governorship Candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Sources close to the development that Spoke with Vanguard, have indicated that the looming defections are driven by unresolved internal conflicts within the APC, particularly concerning the selection of its gubernatorial candidate.

This discord persists despite President Bola Tinubu’s and party leaders’ efforts to mediate and resolve the crisis.

Ogie’s choice as the PDP’s deputy governorship candidate appears to have resonated with certain factions within the APC, prompting considerations of an allegiance switch in the lead-up to the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

The move is seen as a strategic alignment by the PDP to consolidate its political stronghold in the state by attracting influential figures and their supporters from the opposition camp.

A chieftain of the APC who spoke with Vanguard said, “We are glad to work for the PDP with the emergence of Osarodion Ogie because our interest would be protected. We know him, we’ve worked together before, and we’re ready to collapse our structures in the APC for him to succeed.

“With what is happening in the APC, we are now left with no other choice but to massively vote and support Osarodion Ogie who has been calm and prudent in his service to the state from Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure till date.”

Meanwhile, the family of philanthropist and cleric, Rev Matthew Okpebholo has thrown its weight behind Ighodalo.

The decision to support Ighodalo was reportedly solidified during Ighodalo’s weekend visit to Bishop Okpebholo, a senior family member.

A prominent family member, Patrick Okpebholo, communicated the family’s decision to journalists in Benin City, where he asserted that Ighodalo was the preferred candidate.

He said that the PDP candidate’s visit to the home of the Bishop was a strategic move by the candidate to consolidate the chances of the party securing victory in the September 21 Edo governorship election.

Okpebholo added that the Patriarch of the Okpebholo family has become a force to reckon with in determining who gets what in Esanland and, to some extent, Edo State, even though he’s not known to belong to any political party.