Did You See Us Dragging Ourselves Online? Angel Speaks On Breakup With Soma, Blasts Critics

Big Brother Naija Star, Angel Smith, has slammed critics following speculations of relationship breakup with Soma.

Naija News reports that the love birds sparked online reactions after they unfollowed each other on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, and stopped commenting or reacting to each other’s social media posts.

Soma further fuelled speculation of their split after editing the love message shared on his Instagram page to celebrate Angel’s birthday.

The reality TV star in the social media post replaced ‘Happy Birthday my baby, I love you’ with ‘Happy Birthday Angel’.

Responding to critics over the development, Angel, in a post via X, noted that she had been bullied since 2021 without any reason.

The reality star noted that most of the accusations levelled at her were untrue, but she didn’t respond.

Angel added that even if the reports of their breakup are true, critics have no reason to question their decision because they aren’t calling each other out online.

She wrote, “You guys have been bullying me since 2021, for no reason even the things you guys accused me of are untrue I still haven’t said a word. You don’t like me, I have heard, I’m a bad girl, I have heard. Honestly shut the hell up.

“Even if we broke up so?? If that were the case, did you see us dragging ourselves online? You people are in relationships you can only tell God about and you have the audacity. Idiots.”