Arsenal Striker Reveals His Eligibility To Play For Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria might have another talent at their disposal as Arsenal striker, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, reveals why he is eligible to play for the country.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji was born in London on 4 January 2003 and has been developing his football career in the country since he was 8 years old.

Butler-Oyedeji started his football development at the Arsenal youth system. He has played for Arsenal’s under-23 and 21 teams and played on loan at Accrington and Cheltenham in search of first-team football.

He is yet to gain promotion to Arsenal’s senior team but is very much active with the club’s junior team, as he signed a professional contract with the club on July 1, 2021.

Also, the 21-year-old striker has not played for any age-grade team in England, as he insisted that he is eligible to play for Nigeria because his father is from the country.

He is only eligible to play for the Three Lions of England because he was born in the country. His mother is from Saint Vincent.

This means that Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is eligible to play for three countries, but he has to wait to see whose team will invite him first.

“My family background is that my dad’s Nigerian and my mother is from St Vincent. The Butler is from my mum’s side and Oyedeji is from my dad’s side,” Nathan Butler-Oyedeji told the Arsenal Matchday programme.

“My dad always encouraged me to watch clips of Thierry Henry to understand the art of playing in attack but I also watched the likes of Ronaldinho too, just mesmerized by their ability.”