Arsenal Star To Leave Club As Top European Clubs Consider Him As Top Target

Portuguese defender, Cedric Soares is set to leave Arsenal for another club after this current season.

The player will leave the Premier League North London club as a free agent after his contract expires in June, popular football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed on Tuesday.

In a post via his X account, Romano also revealed that several European clubs are already set to sign the player as they see him as a ‘top’ target.

“Cédric Soares will leave Arsenal as free agent in the summer, decision made,” he wrote.

“Portuguese RB remains fully committed to the club until June as top professional then he will leave #AFC.

“Many clubs in Europe, considering Cédric as top option for the summer on free transfer.”

Cedric initially joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Southampton in January 2020.

‘Arsenal Leads The Chase For Victor Osimhen’

Arsenal Football Club is reportedly taking the lead over Chelsea in the race to sign Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Team Talk.

The Gunners are set to table a more enticing offer for the Napoli star, positioning themselves as a preferred destination for one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

Arsenal’s readiness to meet Osimhen’s salary demands, coupled with their financial strength, makes them a strong contender for his signature.

Osimhen’s remarkable performance in Serie A has not only elevated his reputation but also triggered a transfer tussle among top European clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea emerging as prominent suitors.