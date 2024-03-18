‘Arsenal Leads The Chase For Victor Osimhen’

Arsenal Football Club is reportedly taking the lead over Chelsea in the race to sign Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Team Talk.

The Gunners are set to table a more enticing offer for the Napoli star, positioning themselves as a preferred destination for one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

Arsenal’s readiness to meet Osimhen’s salary demands, coupled with their financial strength, makes them a strong contender for his signature.

Osimhen’s remarkable performance in Serie A has not only elevated his reputation but also triggered a transfer tussle among top European clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea emerging as prominent suitors.

Osimhen, known for his agility, scoring prowess, and tactical versatility, is expected to leave Napoli in the summer, sparking widespread speculation about his next club.

His release clause, reportedly set at €130 million, reflects his high market value and the significant investment required to secure his services.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, showing keen interest, appears to be in pole position, offering a lucrative deal that could see Osimhen making a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the battle for Osimhen’s signature is heating up, with Arsenal currently leading the charge.

According to TEAMtalk, “Chelsea fear they will miss out on Victor Osimhen in the summer with PSG and Arsenal nudging ahead in the race to sign the in-demand Napoli forward.

“Chelsea have been in the race for the longest period with a ton of leg work done to try and convince the Nigerian international to come to Stamford Bridge next season.

“Former Chelsea players have been in constant communication with the man who idolises Blues legend Didier Drogba.

“The retired striker has been speaking to Osimhen about Chelsea and why he is the perfect man to help the club.

“However, PSG and Arsenal are both keen on his services and have also been in constant communication.”