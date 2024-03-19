2024 Super Eagles Of Nigeria Home And Away Nike Kits: All You Need To Know

American-based sportswear manufacturing company, Nike, has unveiled the 2024 Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away kits, and they are a spectacle to behold, as always.

Over the years, the Super Eagles of Nigeria kits have always been the talk of the town across the world due to the impeccable outlook of the design, and the 2024 design is nothing short of that.

Interestingly, Nike and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to make the Super Eagles wear all-white home kits in 2024. This is the first time in three years that the Nigeria national team will wear all-white home kits.

Features of Super Eagles Of Nigeria home kit:

The Super Eagles home shirt has a bright white base, alongside green and white sleeve cuffs and marching white shorts, which perfectly represent the Nigeria flag.

An eagle is lightly imprinted on the chest, and “Naija” is embedded boldly in green letters on the eagle.

Just like the 2020 Super Eagles jerseys, the 2024 home kit has unique square collar nods, a tribute to a traditional attire famous in western Nigeria: agbada.

Additionally, the Nike Swoosh comes with red ink that is placed on the upper center of the shirt.

Features of the Super Eagles of Nigeria away kits

The 2024 Super Eagles of Nigeria away kits come with a black base and bright green strokes that cover the entire body of the shirt.

The design is believed to represent Nigeria’s lowland forests because the green strokes on the kits are made to look like water droplets on leaves.

“This kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep you cool, light, and dry in the moments that matter most”, Nike said.

Where can I buy the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2024 home and away kits?

The original version of the Super Eagles home and away kits will be available for sale on Nike’s official website from March 21, 2024.

How much are the Super Eagles’ home and away kits?

At the time of writing this report, Nike’s official website has placed a price tag worth £124.99 on the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2024 kits. This means you could part with about 249,000 naira to purchase one pair of the kits based on today’s exchange rate (March 19, 2024).

Note that this price might drop as time goes on.