Samson Siasia Reveals Why He Can’t Be Super Eagles Of Nigeria Coach

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Samson Siasia has revealed that he can’t apply to be the coach of the country yet.

This is contrary to earlier reports that Samson Siasia was among the Nigerian coaches that have applied for the vacant national team position.

Recall that Siasia first became the coach of the national team in 2010 and lasted in that position for one year. He also became the coach of the team in 2016 before he took the Under-23 team to the 2016 Olympics where he helped the Nigerian team to win Silver in the Beijing Olympics.

Unfortunately for the former Nigeria international, he was banned from football-related activities for five years for alleged match-fixing. Despite claiming that he was innocent, he has obeyed the ban for almost five years.

Naija News gathered that the ban will be over officially in August 2024 which means that he is not permitted to take a managerial job in the next five months.

Since Samson Siasia has months to the expiration of his ban, most football enthusiasts speculated that he had applied to be the coach of the Super Eagles, a position that has been vacant since Jose Peseiro’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expired on February 29, 2024.

In an interview with Complete Sports, Siasia revealed that he didn’t apply for the vacant position because FIFA had yet to lift his ban from the game.

“I did not apply for the Super Eagles coaching job because I know FIFA has yet to lift the suspension on me”, Samson Siasia said.

“I don’t know where those who reported that I applied got their story from.

“It’s common sense, I cannot be suspended and be applying for a job.

“I know I would not even be considered for it.”