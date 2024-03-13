Full List: Siasia, Amuneke, Okpala, Nine Others Who Submitted Application For Super Eagles Job

Samson Siasia and Emmanuel Amuneke were among those who met the deadline for submitting application letters to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the vacant post of head coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles coaching job application was open until yesterday, March 12th.

Recall that the NFF had publicized an advert seeking a passionate and experienced coach with a winning mentality.

The ideal candidate would have experience managing at the highest level, with a proven track record of success. Knowledge of African football was a plus, but not mandatory.

The Super Eagles coaching position was declared vacant just last week following former gaffer, Jose Peseiro‘s contract expiration at the end of February 2024.

Reports emerging on Wednesday morning revealed that at least twelve coaches beat the deadline for submitting application letters yesterday.

According to Vanguard, among those who successfully submitted their applications to the NFF are the former head coach of Tanzania’s senior men’s team, Taifa Stars, and the ex-coach of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria, Emmanuel Amuneke. Finidi George, who was Peseiro’s assistant coach, and former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh also submitted applications.

Others who filed their applications before the deadline are Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles head coach whose FIFA ban will soon be lifted, Sylvanus Okpala, ex-Super Eagles assistant coach under the late Stephen Keshi, and Michael Nsien, ex-USA U-16 team coach of Nigerian descent.