‘Totally Unacceptable’ – PANDEF Reacts To Killing Of Army Personnel In Delta

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the killing of 16 army officers and soldiers in Delta State.

Naija News reported that the army personnel comprising a Lieutenant Colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers were killed by youths while on a peace mission at Okuoma community in Delta state.

The lifeless bodies of the army officers and soldiers had been retrieved by the Nigerian Army after they had responded to a distress call after a communal clash between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities in the South-South state.

In a statement on Sunday, PANDEF said it received the killing the killing of the senior military officers and soldiers with shock and total condemnation.

The organisation stated that the incident is totally unacceptable and must be fully investigated.

It called on the army and other security personnel around the country to continue with their great national service and not be deterred by the development.

The statement reads: “The National Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Elder Statesman, Chief Dr EK Clark, OFR, CON, has received with shock and total condemnation the killing of senior military officers and soldiers at Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Saturday, 14th March 2024.

“The elder Statesman is personally pained by the fact that this occurred barely two days after he had spoken with the Commander Officer of 181 Battalion about preparations for the burial of his younger brother, Colonel Bernard Clark (retired), who was buried on Friday, March 15th, 2024.

“This dastardly act is totally unacceptable and must be fully investigated.

“There must be no sacred cows, the culprits must be brought to book as early as possible. PANDEF mourns the slain military personnel and commiserates with all the families and the entire Nigerian Army.”