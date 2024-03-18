Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment On Almajiri Education Commission Leadership Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new leadership for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) will now serve as the Chairman of the Commission’s board, while Idris Muhammad Sani will serve as the Executive Secretary/CEO.

Ngelale said the President expects that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into the management of the critical Commission, which impacts the very core of society, by ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superseding interest of the nation’s future.

The statement added, “General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and previously served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

“Dr. Muhammad Sani holds master’s and doctorate degrees in Islamic Studies. He was the Director-General, Al-Iman School Lafia; Commissioner, Basic/Secondary Education, Yobe State; Chairman, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Borno State; Member, Nasarawa State Government Committee on Enlightenment Campaign, and Secretary-General, Association of Private Schools in Nasarawa State.”