Thomas Partey Won’t Play In Nigeria Vs Ghana Friendly

Arsenal defensive midfielder, Thomas Partey, will not honour Ghana’s invitation to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria later this month.

Thomas Partey, who didn’t follow Ghana to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast due to fitness issues, was invited to participate in an international friendly against Nigeria.

The international friendly game is scheduled to take place at the Grande de Marrakech in Morocco by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

This is the first game for the Super Eagles after finishing second in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. It is also Ghana’s first game since they embarrassingly crashed out of the 2023 AFCON group stage without Thomas Partey.

Unfortunately, Partey, who has been having a very tough time at Arsenal due to fitness issues, is not fit enough for the friendly game.

Recall that the last time the 30-year-old defensive midfielder started a game for the Gunners in the Premier League was in November 2023.

Recall that Partey underwent surgery to treat a groin injury last year. Unfortunately, he sustained a similar injury this year.

Before he sustained the injury, he made a second-half appearance in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United in early March. He has played just 276 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.