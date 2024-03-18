Soldiers Killed In Delta Were On Mission To Rescue Kidnapped Victim — Delta Senator Reveals

The Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has revealed that the 16 soldiers killed in Delta state were on a peace mission to rescue a kidnapped individual, Mr Anthony Aboh, before their death.

The lawmaker made this disclosure while speaking in Warri on Sunday. He vehemently condemned the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Naija News reports that Thomas, who also holds the position of Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, termed the murder of the military personnel as “a crisis taken too far.”

Expressing profound grief and extending his condolences to the military authority and the bereaved families, the lawmaker emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into this tragic occurrence.

He further called on the state and federal governments to swiftly intervene, cautioning against the potential for further escalation.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of employing tactical intelligence by the military to apprehend the culprits responsible for orchestrating this “heinous crime” without causing harm to innocent civilians within the Okuama Community.

In his statement, Thomas appealed for calm and cooperation from the local populace, urging them to support military efforts in identifying and bringing to justice those responsible for the loss of the gallant soldiers.

“I urge the people of Okuama Community to assist the military to fish out the killers of the gallant soldiers,” he stated, emphasizing the critical role of community cooperation in resolving this crisis.

His comment comes just as President Bola Tinubu-led government gave the Defence Headquarters a go-ahead to bring the perpetrators of the condemnable act to book.