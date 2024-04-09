Delta Police Command Deploys Personnel Ahead Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

Advertisement

The Delta State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, has reaffirmed its dedication to intensifying efforts against crime and ensuring the safety and security of residents during the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Tuesday, CP Olufemi issued directives to all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to enhance the security setup within their jurisdictions, adopting a proactive stance towards policing during this period.

The police commissioner extended his heartfelt Eid greetings to the Muslim community in Delta State, emphasizing the significance of the festival as a time of collective joy and blessings brought by the holy month of Ramadan.

He encouraged everyone to transcend differences and foster a spirit of unity and harmony.

CP Olufemi called on the public to support and cooperate with law enforcement and other security agencies, highlighting the importance of community collaboration in achieving effective policing.

He also advised residents to remain vigilant, abide by the law, and adopt personal safety measures both at home and in public spaces, including markets, places of worship, shopping malls, and while travelling.

The Kano State Police Command says it has uncovered some faceless person’s planning to cause mayhem during the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The Police Commissioner, Muhammad Gumel, revealed this during a meeting on Monday with Islamic clerics and representatives from the five emirate councils.

He, however, promised that the police had acted against criminals camouflaging themselves among law-abiding citizens to cause harm before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Gumel boasted that Kano is the only state where no citizens are held captive by kidnappers or bandits.