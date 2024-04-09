Police Uncover Plot To Cause Mayhem During Eid-el-Fitr Festival

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command says it has uncovered some faceless person’s planning to cause mayhem during the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The Police Commissioner, Muhammad Gumel revealed this during a meeting with Islamic clerics and representatives from the five emirate councils on Monday.

He, however, promised that the police had acted against criminals camouflaging themselves among law-abiding citizens to cause harm before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Gumel boasted that Kano is the only state where no citizens are held captive by kidnappers or bandits.

“We have some names that hide under the guise of the Qadiriyya Islamic sect trying to cause disharmony.

“So, we have spoken with the leader of the sect, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara, and he has dissociated himself from them and even given the go-ahead to arrest anyone trying to disrupt peace,” he said.

The police commissioner also hinted that the command’s intelligence units had uncovered another set of politicians who were not either satisfied with the ways things were going or didn’t get appointments and were hell bent on creating uncertainty.

“I have directed police officers to arrest anybody they find with weapons or trying to create uncertainty among the people,” he added.