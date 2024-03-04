Police Kill Suspected Armed Robber, Recover Arms, Tricycle

A suspected armed robber was shot and killed by Delta State Police Command officers on Monday during a robbery incident at Play Learn Academy School in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the development followed repeated reports of robbery crimes in the area.

Following the reports, operatives of the state command conducted a raid along Redeem Road in Okpanam town.

The suspect and his accomplices were apprehended with an English Pump Action gun and a cut-to-size single barrel gun with three ammunition, but his accomplices reportedly fled during the gunfight.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PRO), DSP Bright Edafe, revealed that the suspect, who was injured during a shootout with Delta Hawk Team and Okpanam operatives, died in a hospital.

In another incidence, operatives of the Orerokpe Police Division arrested two suspected armed robbers who pulled a lady from a moving keke (tricycle) and made away with her belongings at Okudiete community in Okpe local government area.

It was stated that the operatives arrested the suspects after the incident was reported by the lady.

Following the report, the officials of the command moved quickly to apprehend the suspects; despite one of them managing to flee, two were apprehended and all of the stolen items—including a tricycle bearing the REG number ASB56QD—were recovered from the perpetrators.