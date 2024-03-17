Atiku Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the killing of Nigerian soldiers who were on official assignment in Ughelli Delta state.

Condemning the attack in a post via his official X account, the former vice president said that there could never be justification for the premeditated killing of soldiers who were on legitimate assignment.

Naija News reports that he further urged the military to express restraint in its response to the attack.

He wrote, “The brutal killing of over a dozen Nigerian soldiers in Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State stands condemned. There can never be a justification for a premeditated killing of soldiers on a legitimate assignment.

“Even as we grieve the loss of these soldiers, who are not only Nigerians but have families and dependants, I urge restraints by the military authorities in its response. I would recommend that the culprits be arrested and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of men of the Nigerian army in Delta State.

Naija News had earlier reported that Nigerian soldiers on a peace mission were surrounded by youths and killed on Thursday, in Okuoma Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Responding to the tragic incident in a statement made available on his official X account, the former Anambra governor said that the killing was barbaric and should not be tolerated.

Obi called on the government and security agencies to do everything possible to ensure that the killers are arrested and prosecuted.