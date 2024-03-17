Ex-Presidential Aide Begs Tinubu To Take Action Against Killers Of 15 Nigerian Military Officials In Delta

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has called on the Nigerian government to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the gruesome attack that led to the death of 16 military personnel in Okuoma community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the violent incident, which sent shockwaves throughout the nation, involved a group of angry youths ambushing and killing soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers were on a peace mission in the community when they were attacked.

Reacting to the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ahmad expressed his pain at the brutality of the killings.

Naija News had earlier reported that several of the deceased were beheaded, while others had their stomachs and hearts horrifically removed.

Ahmad emphasized the need for a strong governmental response, stating, “Nigeria must repay it. Reply to the perpetrators with the language they will understand.”

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, confirmed the tragic loss, detailing that the ambush resulted in the deaths of a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has since ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and the arrest of those responsible for this heinous crime.