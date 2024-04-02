Police To Give Post-Humous Award To Six Officers Killed In Delta

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday revealed that the force would give post-humous awards to the families of six police officers killed in Delta State.

Announcing the development while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Adejobi detailed that the police would be there for the families of the deceased soldiers during the difficult time.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman further disclosed that this would be the first time that the the IGP would be organising an event of this nature.

”The IGP has decided to give post-humous awards to the six and our fallen heroes will also be honoured. We are going to move with their families shoulder to shoulder and navigate these difficult moments,” he said.

Naija News had earlier reported that six officers killed while investigating the disappearance of three colleagues in Delta State.

Adejobi had while announcing the development disclosed that six other officers are still missing and five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

The statement released by Adejobi after the development read, “The Nigeria Police Force is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of six courageous officers in Delta State who exhibited exceptional valour in the face of adversity.

“These brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six others are currently missing-in-action.

“Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.”