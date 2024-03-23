Police Release Identities Of Six Officers Killed In Delta, Arrest Five Suspects

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the murder of six policemen in Ohoro Forest in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the incident as tragic and a devastating loss.

According to Adejobi, the officers were ambushed while on a rescue mission, adding that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Force spokesman also disclosed that six others officers are currently missing in action.

He said: “These brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six (6) others are currently missing in action.”

Adejobi gave the name of the deceased officers to include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT) enlisted on 1st August 2003; Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF) enlisted on 1st January 2003; Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011; Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011; Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT) enlisted on 17th October 2011; and Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011.

He said officers currently missing in action include Inspector Onoja Daniel enlisted on 1st February 2003; Inspector Onogho Felix enlisted on 1st January 2004; Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor enlisted on 1st April 2004; Inspector Joel Hamidu enlisted on 1st June 2006, Sergeant Moses Eduvie enlisted on 17th October 2011, all of 51 PMF; and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT) enlisted on 17th October 2011.

The Force PRO stated that while six others are currently missing in action, the NPF is set to honour the slain officers.

He revealed that the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate payment of the entitlements of the slain officers to their families.

The statement added: “Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow,” the spokesman stated. “We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.”

Naija News reports that the murder of the police officers comes days after sixteen army officers and soldiers were killed in the Okuama community.