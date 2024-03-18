Saskay’s Boyfriend, Chef Derin Clarifies Leaked Chats On Having Terrible S3x With Ex-girlfriend

Chef Derin, the boyfriend of Big Brother Naija Star, Saskay, has clarified leaked chats about having terrible sex with his ex-girlfriend and the reason for their breakup.

Naija News reports that drama started online after Derin, in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, lamented that ‘Instagram baddies’ were distancing themselves from him following his new relationship with Saskay.

According to Derin, his relationship with the reality star had affected his friendship with other female friends.

Following his statement, a friend of his ex-girlfriend shared some of his old chats online, lamenting that sex with his partner is terrible and he isn’t enjoying the clout from the relationship.

In the alleged chat, Derin further claimed that he was pushed into the relationship with his ex.

However, in a post via X on Monday, Derin described the online chats as fake and stated that he never dumped anyone.

He also noted that he had a serious issue with his ex-girlfriend, which led to the relationship breakup.

He wrote, “Never been the type to put my business online or respond to trolls but since you guys have decided to go low I’d go lower. I never dumped anyone, and I can tell you for a fact that all those chats are fake. Sometime last year, I had a serious issue with my ex. Same period Oreofe reached out to me via Twitter. We became friends, she noticed I was battling depression because I wasn’t over my ex and we were trying to work things. She created a burner account on snap and IG.

“Only to tell me all sort of things about her, this is someone she has never met before or seen Her entire life. She manipulated me Into believing she has moved on and even went as far as telling me the new guy she was dating knowing fully well how vulnerable I am. That same period I met @_OT__ she also stood there for me during my heart break. Oreofe was feeding me with false information for 3 months because she wanted to date me. Telling me things to damage me And at the same time she gives me a shoulder to cry on.

“When everything unfolded around October, I had to cut her off. Sam period I, Saskay and we started talking. She’s very much aware of everything I had gone through. Ever since then Oreofe and her friends has bee on a roll of’drag me down dirt. I even had to call my ex Funmi to apologise because I hated her fr months because I felt like didn’t deserve to be treated that way. It’s actually way too deeper than this, but I just need y’all to know I respect my girlfriend so much and her brand that why I’m responding.”