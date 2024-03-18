Just In: Fire Guts Sokoto Central Market

The motorcycle section of the Sokoto Central market is currently on fire, Naija News gathered.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch, claimed that the incident started early this morning.

The source, however, stated that the source of the fire could not be immediately established.

Another source revealed that the Sokoto Central market fire emanated from a dump site close to the motorcycle section.

In his reaction, the chairman of the Motorcycles Marketers Association, Shehu Muhammad, said they could not quantify the number of motorcycles destroyed by fire because the fire was still raging.

He noted that many people lost their business because they could not come around in time to stop the fire.

He said, “We cannot quantify the number of motorcycles burnt down by the fire now because the fire is still raging.

“But many people lost their shops along with their motorcycles because they could not come in time as the fire started around 6am.

“But men of the federal and state fire services are currently battling, but I know it will take some time before they can quench it all.”

However, he appealed to the state government to help those who lost their property in the inferno.