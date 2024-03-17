I Have Killed Many People That I Can’t Remember Their Number – Notorious Terrorist Confesses

A notorious terrorist recently arrested by vigilantes in North-Western part of Nigeria, Mohammed Dikko Radda, has said that he cannot recall the number of people he has killed.

Naija News understands that the terrorist hails from Jajjaye, a village in Katsina State.

In a video clip shared online by counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the terrorist said he doesn’t look back to count numbers of casualties whenever he his shooting his victims.

“My name is Mohammed Dikko Radda, from Jajjaye village in Katsina state. I used an AK47 rifle during operations.

“Actually, I can’t remember whether I’ve killed or how many people I have killed because once I shoot, I don’t look back to see whether the victims are dead or not.

“I’ve participated in a couple of kidnap operations in about two communities. I can remember attacking Bargaji and Sabon Gari communities,” the terrorist confessed.

Terrorists Threaten To Kill 286 Kaduna Students, Staff In 20 Days

Meanwhile, terrorists have threatened they will kill the over 286 students and staff of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted a few days ago.

Naija News recalls that on the unfortunate day of the attack, the armed bandits stormed the school not long after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

A few days after the abduction, which has generated mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians, the terrorists have reportedly demanded a total of N1 billion ($620,432) for the release of the victims.

According to Reuters, a community leader, Jubril Aminu, who was acting as a spokesman for the families of the kidnap victims, said he received a call on his phone from the kidnappers on Tuesday.

“They made a total of a N1 billion ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school,” Aminu reportedly said.

“They gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap. They said they will kill all the students and the staff if the ransom demand is not met.”

Also confirming the latest announcement from the terrorists, an elected official from the Kuriga Ward municipal council, Idris Ibrahim, reportedly said: “Yes, the kidnappers called the community through Jubril Aminu’s number and made the demand,” he said.

“They called from a hidden number, but the authorities are working on getting the number.”