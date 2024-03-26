Mamu Threatens To Sue AGF Fagbemi Over Terrorism Financier Claim

Tukur Mohammed Mamu, implicated in a high-profile terrorism financing case, has issued a stern warning of impending legal action against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

This threat is in response to allegations labeling him as a financier of terrorism.

Mamu, through his legal representative, J.J. Usman (SAN), articulated his grievances in a letter dated March 25, 2024.

The communication, which also engaged the CEO of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), demanded the retraction of a contentious publication.

He has given a seven-day ultimatum for this retraction, failing which he intends to pursue legal remedies.

The crux of Mamu’s contention lies in a declaration made by the Nigerian Sanctions Committee, under the auspices of the justice ministry, which classified him as a “terrorist financier.”

He decries this label as not only defamatory but also a gross violation of the principles of natural justice.

Naija News recalls that Mamu’s name surfaced among 15 entities—comprising both individuals and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators—identified in a list of suspected terrorism financiers.

This list was part of a document titled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024,” which the NFIU released last Thursday.

The NFIU’s allegations are grave, accusing Mamu of engaging in the financing of terrorism through the receipt and facilitation of ransom payments exceeding $200,000.

These funds, as per the NFIU’s assertions, were purportedly used to support ISWAP terrorists in orchestrating the release of hostages taken during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Speaking on the publication, Mamu said, “It is a common knowledge that the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria is not only antithetic to, but forbids media trial in whatever guise.”

Mamu was in 2022 arraigned on 10-count charges bordering on terrorism-related offences after he was intercepted in Cairo, Egypt enroute Saudi Arabia.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.