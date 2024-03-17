Nigerian Army Neutralizes Four Terrorists In Kaduna, Katsina, Foils Kidnapping Attempt in Plateau

Nigerian Army troops on Friday eliminated four terrorists across Kaduna and Katsina States while thwarting a kidnapping attempt on a primary school headmaster in Plateau State.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, stated that troops acted on reliable intelligence after receiving reports that the Gwamtu-Duduwa-Kujeni routes were being used by terrorists for logistic movements in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the soldiers ambushed the terrorists, killing two insurgents in the course of the operation.

Among the items recovered were two motorbikes, a camouflage jungle hat, tobacco packs, fetish amulets, two AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, and other materials indicative of the terrorists’ activities.

Also, in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops raided a terrorist hideout at Dutsen Kura.

The operation saw the elimination of two more terrorists following an intense firefight.

The haul from this raid included an 81mm mortar bomb, communication devices, an empty ammunition box, military uniforms, and two motorbikes, further disrupting terrorist operations in the region.

in Plateau State, the Nigerian Army foiled a kidnapping attempt on the Headmaster of Pilot Primary School, Daffo Mr. Solomon Zakka.

Zakka was reportedly abducted from his home in Maiduna Village, Bokkos Local Government Area, prompting a swift response from the troops.

The soldiers successfully rescued the headmaster after engaging the kidnappers in a shootout.