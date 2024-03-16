‘You’ve Disgraceful Track Record Of Ignoring Transparency’ – Atiku Blasts Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of ignoring transparency issues.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President made the assertion while reacting to the controversial unresolved $3.3 billion NNPCL loan repayment scandal.

In a post via X, Atiku noted that the silence on the NNPCL loan attests to the corrupt issues with Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, Tinubu’s government ignores due process issues in public administration.

Atiku wrote, “The current federal government has a disgraceful track record of ignoring issues of transparency and due process in public administration.

“The unresolved $3.3 billion NNPCL loan repayment scandal, with Nigeria now expected to repay $12 billion, remains a glaring example.

“The Tinubu administration must address these high-profile corruption cases transparently.

“The National Assembly, as the elected representatives of the people, are constitutionally obligated to legislate for the peace, order, and good governance of our nation, without colluding with corrupt elements.

“Failure to do so and persisting in denial will only confirm the government’s complicity in official malpractice.”

Meanwhile, Paul Ibe, the media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the poor handling of the fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that President Tinubu, during his inaugural address at the Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29, 2023, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime.

The Nigerian leader asserted that the 2023 budget does not have a provision for fuel subsidy payment.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Ibe said President Tinubu did not have any plans in place before removing the fuel subsidy.

Ibe stated that the removal of the fuel subsidy was not thought through and resulted in inflation and the hike in the prices of fuel, transport and food items and the cost of doing business.