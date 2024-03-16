Tinubu’s Handling Of Fuel Subsidy Removal Very Poor – Atiku’s Aide

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the poor handling of the fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that President Tinubu, during his inaugural address at the Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29, 2023, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime.

The Nigerian leader asserted that the 2023 budget does not have a provision for fuel subsidy payment.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Ibe said President Tinubu did not have any plans in place before removing the fuel subsidy.

Ibe stated that the removal of the fuel subsidy was not thought through and resulted in inflation and the hike in the prices of fuel, transport and food items and the cost of doing business.

He said before the fuel subsidy removal was announced, the President should have fashioned out a plan to cushion its effect on Nigerians.

The media aide to Atiku also accused President Tinubu and his administration of nepotism and bigotry.

He said: “What we have now in Tinubu’s government is nepotism and bigotry pro-max”