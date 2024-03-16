Tragedy As Army Recovers 14 Lifeless Bodies Of Soldiers Killed In Delta Community

Fourteen lifeless bodies of soldiers killed in Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have been recovered.

The bodies were, in the early hours of Saturday, recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

According to Channels Television, some of the recovered corpses were said to have been beheaded, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

The news platform added that at the NDDC jetty in the coastal Delta community, the bodies of the commanding officer and the two killed majors were seen floating by the riverbank as others were separated on land.

Recall that sixteen Nigerian soldiers on a peace mission were surrounded by youths and killed on Thursday, in Okuoma.

The Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Tukur Gusau, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

Gusau said the Commanding Officer of the reinforcement team, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers were killed in the process.

He also disclosed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic killing of the four senior officers and 12 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the entire communities in Bomadi and Ughelli south local government areas of Delta State have been cordoned off by operatives of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, which also oversees the 63 Brigade in Asaba, the Delta State capital.