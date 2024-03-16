Panic As Terrorists Attack Kaduna Community

Gun-wielding terrorists have launched a fresh attack on the Dogon-noma community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the terrorists stormed the community in the early hours of Saturday, March 16 and shot indiscriminately to scare the residents.

Confirming the attack in a chat with The Punch, a former chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino, said the attackers invaded the village around 5.45 am on Saturday in large numbers on bikes and vehicles.

The former council boss said the community recently has been experiencing attacks from terrorists.

He said, “We are yet to get the number of casualties because the locals ran for their lives at the time the assailants invaded the community.

“The community had, sometime in 2019, come under heavy attack where 74 people were killed, and the community recently has been experiencing attacks.”

The attack came barely three days after one person was killed, and eight women were kidnapped in the Banono Angwaku community of the same local government.

Bandits ‘Demand N1 Billion’ For Abducted 287 Kaduna Schoolchildren

The abductors of over 287 schoolchildren in Kuriga village of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State are reportedly demanding N1 billion from the victims’ families as ransom.

Recall that gunmen invaded the school last Thursday morning shortly after the Assembly session and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the school.

One of the community youth leaders, Aminu Kuriga, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits called to ask for the ransom, which they claimed should be paid within the next 20 days.