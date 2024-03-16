Man Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

A man, identified as Adepoju Ifedayo, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, posted this on his official X on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of the suspect, Hundeyin wrote, “Adepoju Ifedayo reported to the police that his neighbour allegedly defiled his 13-year-old sister.

“Investigation showed that he indeed was the culprit but was trying to divert attention.

“Following the survivor’s claim that she sighted a firearm in his room, a search was conducted in his apartment, leading to the recovery of two locally made firearms and three live cartridges – another count: unlawful possession of firearms. An investigation is ongoing.”

In related news, a nine-year-old girl, Fatima Abubakar of Anguwan Layin Isyaku Gwabna of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, was, on Thursday, reportedly raped and killed in the area.

Naija News learned that the victim was intercepted by the suspect, raped and killed around 11:00 am while she was on her way to buy groundnut oil for the family.

Fatima’s elder sister, Hafsat Abubakar, who spoke with Daily Trust, said she found the body of her sister hanging in a dilapidated building during a search.