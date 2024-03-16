9-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death In Jos

A nine-year-old girl, Fatima Abubakar of Anguwan Layin Isyaku gwabna of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, was, on Thursday, reportedly raped and killed in the area.

Naija News learned that the victim was intercepted by the suspect, raped and killed around 11:00 am while she was on her way to buy groundnut oil for the family.

Fatima’s elder sister, Hafsat Abubakar, who spoke with Daily Trust, said she found the body of her sister hanging in a dilapidated building during a search.

She said, “I was asked to go out and look for her whereabouts after she stayed out for hours and could not return home. I followed the road leading to where she was supposed to buy groundnut oil. On my way, jokingly, I started calling her name – Fatima – Fatima. Unexpectedly, when I turned to my right, I saw her hanging in a dilapidated building. I then ran and called my father, who untied her and took her home.”

The mother of the victim, Sa’adatu Shehu, described the demise of her daughter as unfortunate and called on security agencies to investigate the matter, arrest and kill the perpetrator of the act.

She said, “I was touched by the incident. I am not happy at all. Whoever is guilty of this heinous act should be treated the same way he treated my daughter. I will not forgive him. He should be killed. I want justice for my daughter.”

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, explained that “Police is aware of the incident. One person has been arrested. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”