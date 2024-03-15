Tinubu To Withdraw Onwudiwe’s Nomination As CBN Board Member

President Bola Tinubu is reportedly set to withdraw the nomination of Ruby Onwudiwe as a Board member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News learned that the decision to step down her nomination follows pressure mounted on President Tinubu by top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding Onwudiwe’s political affliation.

According to a report by Western Post, Onwudiwe’s support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was a basis for the party members to protest to senior government officials on the abnormality of the nomination of an opposition figure to serve at the apex bank.

A post via her X account reads “It was a landslide victory for Labour Party at my polling unit Lekki polling unit” was said to have incited the APC supporters who protested the nomination by Tinubu after meeting with the Senate leadership on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

Recall that on March 14, Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Onwudiwe as a member of the board of directors of the CBN.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, and read at the plenary on Wednesday, March 13.

The Pesident said Onwudiwe is a replacement for Urom Kalu Eke, who declined the nomination because he is still a consultant at the World Bank, citing conflict of interest as the reason for his decision.

Onwudiwe’s nomination came one month after Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm four people as directors of the board of the CBN.

The directors of the CBN board confirmed include Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, and Olayinka Aliyu.