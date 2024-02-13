Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation For Five CBN Board Directors

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm five people as Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The president premised his request on sections 6(1a) and 10(1)(2) of the CBN Establishment Act.

“In compliance with the provision of sections 6(1a) and 10(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment act 2007, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointments of the underlisted five persons as directors of the board of the CBN,” he said.

The Directors of the board are; Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu.