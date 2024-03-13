Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Onwudiwe As CBN Board Member

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The request followed a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, and read during plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu said the confirmation request complied with the provisions of Section 10, Sub-section One of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

The letter reads: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The Senate is invited to kindly note that Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr. Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Mr Eke for the position.

“It is my hope therefore, that the Senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner the appointment of Onwudiwe.

“Please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards.”

Senate Speaks On ‘N500 Million Given’ To Senators For Constituency Projects

The Senate has refuted a claim that some lawmakers got N300 million to N500 million as funds for constituency projects.

Naija News reported that the Senate had a rowdy session on Tuesday after Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River North) claimed that some “senior senators” got N500 million in the 2024 budget for constituency projects.

Speaking with reporters after plenary on Tuesday, the Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, described the allegation that some senators received constituency funds as a fairy tale.

Adaramodu said the Senator who raised the issue had recanted, claiming that he also got the information as a rumour somewhere.