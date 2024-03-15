Interior Minister Hosts Davido In Abuja (Photos)

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday, received renowned afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo shared pictures from the visit alongside a caption on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

The minister expressed delight in hosting the musician, saying that he has through his music, continued to exemplify Nigeria’s cultural richness and talent on the global stage.

He wrote, “I welcomed renowned afrobeat artiste David Adeleke, widely recognised as #davido, yesterday.

“Davido, through his music, has continued to exemplify Nigeria’s cultural richness and talent on the global stage, and we are proud of him.”

