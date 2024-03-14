Price Of ‘Pure Water’ Skyrockets By 100% In Abia, Residents Drink From Boreholes, Other Public Sources

The price of sachet water, popularly known as pure water, has reportedly increased by 100% per cent in Abia State, causing outrage among residents of Umuahia and other parts of the state.

Naija News learnt that the price of sachet water has increased to N50 per one against two sachets for N50, which was sold barely two weeks ago.

Also, a bag containing 20 sachets now costs between N400 and N450, compared to the N300 it was sold for by the retailers.

A recent survey revealed that the price increment began after a two-day strike by members of the Table and Sachet Water Producers Association in Abia State.

Arising from the meeting, the members increased the price to N350 per bag from the previous N250, while retail shops sold to the final consumers at N50 per sachet.

Some residents of the state, in an interview with DAILY POST, said they now drink directly from boreholes and other public sources to quench thirst.

However, the residents, who acknowledged the health implications of drinking from other sources, appealed to both the producers and the Abia State government to immediately address the problem.

A public health expert, Terry Omemma, who spoke on the development, said something must be done to reduce the price of drinking water to enable poor consumers access to it.

He also warned that consuming unclean water could lead to an outbreak of major water-borne diseases.

However, defending their decision to increase the price of sachet water, the members of the Association of Table and Sachet Water Producers in Abia State blamed it on the rising cost of production materials.

The chairman of the association, Peter Nwakanma, who spoke on behalf of other members, said they would reduce the price if the cost of production materials came down in the market.

He also warned the public against drinking water that was not approved by NAFDAC, saying that doing that could expose them to deadly diseases.