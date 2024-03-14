Osun APC, PDP Disagree Over Gov Adeleke’s Security Alarm

The Osun State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a heated exchange on Wednesday regarding the security concerns raised by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News understands that Governor Adeleke had expressed concerns over alleged plans by hoodlums to target schools and farm settlements in the state, citing intelligence reports.

He further mentioned convening a security council meeting to tackle the issue at hand.

The APC, in response to Adeleke’s concerns, issued a statement through its state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleging that the governor was creating unnecessary fear about security in the state.

Lawal expressed disappointment that a governor would resort to such petty tactics to distract the public from his ineffective and corrupt leadership.

He said, “Governor Adeleke should sit up for once and give the people of the state the quality governance he promised the people during his campaign instead of engaging in the creation of another phoney agenda meant to have a diversionary motive.

“We are not politically inexperienced not to have an understanding that the Adeleke-invented security threat against the state is a ploy to shift their attention from discussing his ill-thought-out N100bn white elephant when hunger is working on four legs in all the streets in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“There is nothing wrong in a government being proactive on security issues, but it is criminal and an express admission of failure for any government to use the same as a weapon of deceit to confuse the governed,” the PUNCH quoted the APC chieftain saying.

PDP Reacts

In response, the PDP chairman in the state, Sunday Bisi, expressed his dismay towards the Osun APC, labelling the party as lacking compassion, patriotism, and living in a state of illusion for refuting the reports concerning the endangerment of peace and security within the state.

He said: “We find it reprehensible and condemnable for the state APC to deny reports that have been confirmed by virtually all the security agencies in the state. Must the APC play politics with everything?

“A patriotic governor raised the alarm on security threats and he summoned the state security council meeting. The council meeting attended by top security and service commanders reviewed the situation in the light of their field reports and mapped out preemptive measures.

“The resolution of the state security meeting was made public including a list of steps the state is to take to stop the threats from materialising. Instead of commending the governor for his foresight, the opposition has chosen to play bad, sore loser again, levelling unfounded allegations and playing games with the lives and properties of our people. As a party, the PDP government is too well focused on delivering on social programmes designed to restore the state from the depth of under-development the state was plunged into for 12 years.”